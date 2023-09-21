William B. Spence Sells 4,073 Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $17,554.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,802.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

SDIG opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDIG. Compass Point raised their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

