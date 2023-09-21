Win Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,260 SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEFA stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $68.37. 4,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,270. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $72.14.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

