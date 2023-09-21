Win Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF makes up about 3.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned 1.12% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 402.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 163,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 70,890 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 68,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 36,534 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DJD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.21. 3,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,218. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $46.01.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.