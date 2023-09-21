Win Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up 1.7% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OIH. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.40. The stock had a trading volume of 144,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,123. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $198.59 and a 52 week high of $364.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

