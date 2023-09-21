Win Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,301,000 after acquiring an additional 719,246 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,442 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.46. 43,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,758. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.92 and a 200-day moving average of $195.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.