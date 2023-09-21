Win Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,279 Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF accounts for 0.6% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDP. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7,528.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,816,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635,258 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PDP traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.39. 7,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,906. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

