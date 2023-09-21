Win Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Win Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,793 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 71.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.39. 164,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.