Win Advisors Inc. Sells 13,383 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Win Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,383 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,300,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,719,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after buying an additional 304,731 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MOAT traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,293 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

