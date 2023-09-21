Win Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises about 4.4% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,059.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHB stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.91. 123,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,971. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.78. The company has a market cap of $615.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

