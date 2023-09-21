Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 689 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

