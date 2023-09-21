Windsor Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $42.23.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.