Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $679,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $278.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

