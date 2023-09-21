Windsor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $360.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

