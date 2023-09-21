Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,708 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.9% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,505,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,143,000 after acquiring an additional 163,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,262,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $50.51 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

