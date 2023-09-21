Windsor Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPHY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 541.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS JPHY opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

