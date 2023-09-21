WOW-token Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $231.92 million and $3.98 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002951 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006791 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0231974 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.