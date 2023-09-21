YIT Oyj (YITYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 26th

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from YIT Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.03.

YIT Oyj Stock Performance

YITYY stock opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. YIT Oyj has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24.

About YIT Oyj

YIT Oyj provides construction services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Housing, Business Premises, Infrastructure, and Property Development. It develops and constructs apartments, residential areas, living services, and leisure-time residences; and develops business premises and hybrid projects, as well as wind farms.

