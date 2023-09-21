YIT Oyj (YITYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 26th

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from YIT Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.03.
YIT Oyj Stock Performance
YITYY stock opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. YIT Oyj has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24.
About YIT Oyj
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than YIT Oyj
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for YIT Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YIT Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.