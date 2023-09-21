Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) Insider Buys A$19,461.51 in Stock

Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW – Get Free Report) insider Sean Taylor bought 499,013 shares of Yowie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$19,461.51 ($12,555.81).

Yowie Group Price Performance

Yowie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yowie Group Limited, a brand licensing company, engages in the development and sale of consumer products worldwide. The company's products are designed to promote learning, understanding, and engagement with the natural world through Yowie characters. Its product portfolio comprises milk chocolate and surprise-inside the egg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yowie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yowie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.