Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICPT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $452.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,180,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,233,000 after buying an additional 604,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after buying an additional 197,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

