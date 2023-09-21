ZClassic Price Hits $0.0493 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $457,989.83 and approximately $50.15 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00097069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00027422 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

