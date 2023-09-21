Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 1,243 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.64. 768,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,045. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

