Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,115,355,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,834. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $52.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

