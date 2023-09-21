Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of IWL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.48. 4,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,738. The firm has a market cap of $912.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.50.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

