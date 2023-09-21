Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 577,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,172. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.