Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.34% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,582. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.