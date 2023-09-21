Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,010,695 shares of company stock valued at $930,569,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.99. 562,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.09. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

