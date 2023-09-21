Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $567,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.8% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $311,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $177.94. 1,577,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

