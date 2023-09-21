Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.76.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,255. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $168.41 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

