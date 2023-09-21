Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 25,305 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after buying an additional 2,006,849 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,201,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,560,000 after purchasing an additional 186,967 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 117.7% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,063 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,366,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,311,000 after purchasing an additional 223,183 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILF traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.92. 104,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,730. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $28.56.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

