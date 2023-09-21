Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

