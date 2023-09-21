Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 84,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IYF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.18. 8,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,279. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.