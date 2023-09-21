Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 5,416 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 148,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 170,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.