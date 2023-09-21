ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $13,752,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $464.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $500.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.64 and its 200 day moving average is $465.32.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.