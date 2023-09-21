ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $118,298,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,226,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,982,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,601,000 after buying an additional 1,346,697 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

