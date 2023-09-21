ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.93 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.16% of Innospec worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,470,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Innospec by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,111,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,743,000 after purchasing an additional 338,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,964,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,383,000 after buying an additional 52,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IOSP opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Innospec had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $480.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOSP

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.