ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $30.09 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,808 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $30,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $10,046,656. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $142.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.