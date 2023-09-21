ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $456,000 Stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Capital City Bank Group worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 118,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 70.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCBG opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.60. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,268.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.