ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,370 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.27% of Marqeta worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 735,035 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531,356 shares during the period. Finally, Visa Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $137,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,889. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.90 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

