ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,395 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tapestry worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Tapestry by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.