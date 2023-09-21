ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 20,975 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $39,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

BWXT opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.93.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

