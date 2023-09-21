ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 4,353 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

