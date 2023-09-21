ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies
In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of GEHC stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th.
GE HealthCare Technologies Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
