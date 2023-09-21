ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 109,863 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,235,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 777,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMST opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.