ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $27,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.68.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

