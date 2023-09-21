ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:GM opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

