ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NEE stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.36 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

