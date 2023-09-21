ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,855 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 1.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $36,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

