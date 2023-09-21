ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of East West Bancorp worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $91,625,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,407,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

EWBC stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.