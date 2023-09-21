ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 40,974 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,974 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $120.69 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

