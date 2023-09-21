ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 577 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after buying an additional 358,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $242.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

